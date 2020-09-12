EAM Jaishankar addresses conference on Afghan peace negotiations in Doha

In his address, EAM conveyed that the peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled. It has been India’s stand for long.

Addressing the conference virtually, EAM also said that the process must respect the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and promote human rights and democracy. In his address, the EAM stressed that the Intra Afghan talks must ensure the interest of minorities, women, and the vulnerable section of the society.

Highlighting the need to end violence in this strife-torn country the minister highlighted the need to effectively address violence across the country. Underlining the traditional goodwill and rapport India enjoys across sections among the people of Afghanistan, Jaishankar said that the friendship of our peoples is a testimony to our history with Afghanistan. India is one of the largest development partners of Afghanistan, with a commitment of more than US $ 3 billion.

Referring to the development work that India continues to do in Afghanistan he said that no part of Afghanistan is untouched by our 400-plus development projects. EAM expressed his confidence that this civilization relationship will continue to grow.

Prominent speakers at the opening ceremony in Doha included Abdullah Abdullah, chairperson of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The formal negotiations, between the Afghan Government and the Taliban will start from Monday. The talks are happening to negotiate a power-sharing arrangement between the warring factions to eventfully put an end to decades of war.

Report by Abhishek Jha