EAM Dr. S Jaishankar & UAE FM Co-Chair 13th India-UAE JCM

​On 13 August 2020, the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) was also held virtually between Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs of India and Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, Assistant Minister of Economic and Trade Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.

​In preparation for the JCM and SOM, virtual meetings of the members of the 5 Sub-Committees from India and the UAE on Overview and High-level exchanges; Economic, Trade and Investment cooperation; Consular & Community Affairs cooperation; Defence and security cooperation; and Education, culture and youth cooperation were held on 10 and 11 August 2020.

​Wide-ranging discussions were held in a friendly, frank and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between the two strategic partners.

​Noting the close political relations between the two countries, both sides expressed satisfaction over the sustenance of momentum in the bilateral relations in various areas for mutual benefit under the aegis of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in ongoing areas and also to explore cooperation in newer areas reflecting the changing times.

​In this context, both sides welcomed the close cooperation during the last few months in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed a joint strategy to offset the economic and social impact of the pandemic on both countries.

​Both Ministers noted with satisfaction the progress on institutional mechanisms which continue to guide and promote the multifaceted bilateral cooperation through an extensive framework of agreements.​

Both sides also discussed the regional issues pertaining to their neighbourhood and cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.​

Both sides expressed optimism over the growing trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. The Indian side invited further investments from UAE in key sectors of the Indian economy such as infrastructure including logistics, food parks, highways, ports, airports, renewable energy and defence.

The UAE side conveyed appreciation for the significant contributions made by the Indian expatriate community and expressed its willingness to further strengthen links in energy and food security.​

Both sides agreed to hold the next Session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting in Abu Dhabi in 2021. The specific dates of the Meeting will be finalised by both sides through diplomatic channels.

