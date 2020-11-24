EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE, Seychelles

During the six day visit, he will be meeting his counterparts and also the top leadership of these countries. Dr. Jaishankar’s visit to Bahrain will be his first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister.



He will personally convey condolences on behalf of Government and people of India to the Bahraini leadership on the sad demise of Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on 11th of this month. He will also hold talks on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.



Bahrain hosts more than 3 lakh 50 thousand Indians and both countries have worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic. Flights are operational between both countries under an air bubble arrangement.



Dr Jaishankar will next visit UAE on 25th and 26th November. He is scheduled to meet his counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both leaders will take forward the excellent cooperation between India and UAE under comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on various regional and international issues.



He will also discuss ways for Indian workers to resume their jobs in UAE in the post-Covid scenario. More than 3 million Indians live and work in UAE. In the last leg of his tour, the Minister will travel to Seychelles on 27th November for a two day visit.



He will call-on the newly elected President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan to present greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss the priorities of the new Government and avenues for further strengthening India-Seychelles bilateral relations. The Minister will also hold bilateral consultations with the newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde.

