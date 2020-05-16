e-NAM reaches milestone of 1000 Mandis across 18 States, 3 UTs

Agriculture Ministry said, 38 additional Mandis were integrated with the e-NAM platform on Friday. The 38 new Mandis include 19 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 Mandis from Telangana, four from Maharashtra and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir.

E-NAM has become a tool for social distancing during lockdown. States are promoting virtual trading platform like e-NAM thereby reducing human intervention in handling of the produce and trading ensured through online mode. E-NAM was launched in 2016, with the aim of networking the existing Mandis on a common online market platform as One Nation, One Market for agricultural commodities in the country.

The online digital market aims at reducing transaction costs, bridging information asymmetries and helping expansion of market access for farmers and other stakeholders. In last four years, e-NAM has registered a user base of one crore 66 lakh farmers, one lakh 31 thousand traders and more than one thousand Farmers Producers Organizations.