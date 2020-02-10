E-Governance is key to “India@75” when the nation celebrates 75 years of independence: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances,Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said in Mumbai that e-Governance is the key to “[email protected]” or, in other words, “India 2022”, when the nation celebrates 75 years of independence.

Addressing the National Conference on e-Governance, organized by Department of Administrative Reforms and Personnel Grievance (DARPG), Union Ministry of Personnel along with the Government of Maharashtra, Dr Jitendra Singh said, digital transformation is essential for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for “India 2022”. He said, it has to be part of a holistic eco-system based on digital technology.

Dwelling upon the theme of today’s Conference in relation to Artificial Intelligence(AI), Deep Learning, Block Chain, Data Analysis etc., Dr Jitendra Singh said, it will be e-NAM for farmers, e-Hospital for healthcare including Ayushman, GeM for business, OSI for Online Services and so forth. This, in turn, he said, would lead to accomplishment of the goal of “maximum governance and minimum government”, which was envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after this government came in 2014.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled, it was on a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the process of holding governance related conferences in different parts of the country was given an impetus so as to facilitate interaction on a wider scale among officers and administrators representing different States and Union Territories of India. This also helps in learning about the best practices in governance applied by counterparts in different regions and States of India, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh referred to a series of recently held conferences devoted to different themes including Shillong Conference and the Shillong Declaration devoted to improve connectivity, Jammu “Sushasan” Conference with Jammu “Sankalp” dealing with replication of good governance practices in newly created Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and the Nagpur Meet last month. He congratulated the Department of Administrative Reforms and Personnel Grievances (DARPG) and also thanked the State government of Maharashtra for readily coming forward to hold this conference.

The Conference was also addressed by Satej D Patil, Minister for IT, Government of Maharashtra and Dr.KshatrapatiShivaji, Secretary, DARPG.