Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Dustin Johnson posts 3-shot victory in Tour Ch’ship, securing FedEx Cup

Dustin Johnson posts 3-shot victory in Tour Ch’ship, securing FedEx Cup

Johnson finally won the FedEx Cup on Monday by holding his nerve, hitting just enough fairways and making a few key putts when his lead began to shrink. 

He tapped in for birdie on the last hole for a 2-under 68, giving him a three-shot victory over Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele in the Tour Championship. 

Johnson won the 15 million dollar prize, the biggest in golf. Equally important was getting his named etched on that silver FedEx Cup trophy alongside some of the best from his generation, starting with Tiger Woods and most recently Rory McIlroy.
 

Please share this news

Check Also

EAM Jaishankar departs from New Delhi to attend Council of FMs of SCO 

The two day meet will begin in Moscow from tomorrow.  It will be the 3rd …

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved