Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols in Bangladesh | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

This year many of the usual activities during the Puja like Kumari Puja, Shidur Khela, Dhunchi dance competition and immersion procession called ‘Shobhajatra’ were not held as certain restrictions were imposed by the government due to Corona pandemic in the country.

The process of immersion started in the afternoon in the capital city where the idols were immersed in Buriganga. Organisers were advised by the Mahanagar Puja celebration Committee to complete the process before 6 in the evening, reports the official news agency BSS.

Durga Puja is the biggest festival of the Bangladeshi Hindus. It was celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across the country despite the Corona pandemic. Puja was organised in Bangladesh in 30,223 mandaps which was less in number compared to last year’s figure of 31,398. In Dhaka alone, Puja was held in 233 mandaps.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka/26.10.2020