Dungarpur police seize illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh, 2 arrested

Udaipur : The Dungarpur police impounded a closed body container which was carrying 675 cartons of Haryana made illegal liquor to Surat under the permit of transporting life saving drugs on Monday. The value of the illicit liquor is roughly assessed to be around 50 lakh rupees, police has arrested the truck driver and his aide, both hailing from Bhilwara district.

Dungarpur SP Jai Yadav told Udaipur Kiran ” We have been on a campaign to curb illegal transport of liquor in the district for past 9 months and in this series, our team has foiled the attempt made to smuggle illicit liquor from Haryana to Gujarat during lockdown by taking advantage of the exemption given to supply drugs and essential commodities”.

On the directions from ASP Ramjilal Chandel, CO Prabhatilal and Bichhiwada SHO Inderjeet Parmar checked a closed body container having the exemption of transporting medicines at the Ratanpur check post. The driver ShambhuSingh (26) and his aide Bhanwarlal (22) both residents of Badnaur in Bhilwara, showed the bill and consignement details related to medicines and life saving drugs. When put to thorough interrogation, both of them confessed that the container had 675 cartons of Haryana manufactured liquor.

The police broke open the sealed container and confiscated the alcohol boxes that the driver said had been loaded from Mahendragarh in Haryana and was meant to be delivered in Surat. ” Drug peddlers are making varied attempts to carry liquor specially when there is extra vigilance and restrictions on commutations and transport. In past 9 months, we have registered 478 cases and confiscated liquor worth 7 crore rupees, arrested 636 accused and seized 19 trucks, 38 cars” Yadav said.