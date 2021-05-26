Dungarpur model included in ULBs functioning guide-booklet

Udaipur : Dungarpur, the first ODF city in Rajasthan and only city to have been awarded by Netherlands government for solid waste management, has become a role model for the rest of the municipalities in Rajasthan.

The Department of Local Self Government has recently included Dungarpur’s success story as motivational mantra in the ‘Rajasthan Nagar Palika Karya Sanchalan Margdarshika’ ( Municipality functioning guide booklet) to inspire the 213 municipal bodies in the state.

Dungarpur had in past two years excelled in the field of sanitation, solid waste management, cow conservation program, door to door waste collection strategy and heritage conservation.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation had in 2018 chosen 16 cities in Asia and Africa for assessing septic and solid waste management techniques and Dungarpur was one of the four cities besides Warangal, Trichy and Pune from India.

KK Gupta, Nagar Parishad Chairman was felicitated by an International Award by the Finish Society and WASTE Netherlands for innovative mix of the green waste, cattle waste and human waste to feed a biogas plant to produce electricity.

In the Swachhta ranking survey 2020 Dungarpur had earned the seventh place in India and third place among the cities with less than1 lakh population for sanitation and cleanliness.

The municipality runs several projects like sanitary pad manufacturing, papad and chips making, pattal dona units and provided employment opportunities for the specially abled and needy women.

