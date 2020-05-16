Dubai Health Authority launches mobile unit to conduct tests for COVID-19 in densely populated areas

Emirates News Agency said, the testing bus will also be available to certain segments of society such as the elderly and people unable to visit health centres due to underlying medical conditions.

The initiative was implemented in collaboration with the National Fire Fighting Manufacturing Company (NAFFCO) and SHIELDme. The mobile testing unit was designed and manufactured by NAFFCO in the UAE and provided to DHA for the purpose of community COVID-19 screening. It is equipped with internal and external isolation and sterilization systems developed using SHIELDme technology.

The advanced bus meets all regulations for protection of staff, medical professionals and people being screened. The screening capacity of the bus is 1,000 individuals per day.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia yesterday announced 2,307 cases of the COVID-19, along with 2,818 recoveries.

