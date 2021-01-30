For those looking for jobs, Digital Education & Employment Development Organization India (DSRVS) has sought applications for recruitment to many posts. Interested and eligible candidates read the notification thoroughly and apply.

Name of the posts: Number of posts:

Web Designer: Total 15 posts.

Content Writer: 165 posts in total.

Workshop Assistant: 39 posts in total.

Data Entry Operator: 168 posts in total.

Computer Networking Technician: 46 posts in total.

Eligibility: The candidates for applying to these posts of Digital Education & Employment Development Organization India (DSRVS) have been determined according to the posts.

Date of application: As per the notification issued, interested and eligible candidates can apply till 20 February 2021.

Age Limit: The age limit of the candidates to apply for these posts has been set between 18 and 35 years.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the website https://www.dsrvs.com/recruit/index.php?welcome/view_advt/1.

The post DSRVS vacancies 433 posts, apply quickly first appeared on Job Idhar.

Please share this news







