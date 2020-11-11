Drug peddlers open fire at cops, 4.4 quintal opium doda chura seized in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : In a major crackdown against illegal transport of narcotics substances, the Chittorgarh police chased drug peddlers and seized 4 quintal 40 kilogram doda choora on Khermalia road under Badi Sadri police station limit area of the district on Monday night. Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava said the drug traffickers who were in a Scorpio jeep opened 7 rounds of fire at the police teams which chased them.

Under the instructions of ASP Sarita Singh and DSP Ashish Kumar, Badi Sadri SHO RamSwaroop Meena and his team held a nakabandi at Kharmalia road near Khardevla around 10 pm. A white jeep approached from the Kharmalia end and seeing the police, the driver took a reverse turn while another man seated in the front opened fire at the police to stop them from chasing.Some meteres ahead, the driver and his accomplice left the vehicle in a field and disappeared in the darkness.

The cops found 22 plastic bags inside the dickey and opened it to find large stock of opium doda choora. The SP said the car did not have a number plate and hence the registration details is being searched. The cops also found empty bullet cases from the place the drug peddlers had fired at the police team. ” A case has been registered under sections 265/20, 8/15 of the NDPS Act, 307, 353 of the IPC and section 3/25 of the Arms Act. Mandapiya SHO has been given the investigation charge” the SP said.