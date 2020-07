The Ministers called upon students, academicians, researchers and professionals to participate in the Hackathon and work towards developing drugs to tackle Covid-19.

The Hackathon is a joint initiative of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, CSIR and All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE.

Minister of State for Human Resources Development Sanjay S. Dhotre, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe and DG CSIR Dr Shekhar Mande were present on the occasion.