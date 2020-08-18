Drone based surveillance system introduced for Railway Security

Railway Ministry said, Railway Protection Force, RPF has planned extensive use of drones for the purpose of Railway security.

Nine drones have been procured by RPF so far at a cost of around 32 lakh at South Eastern Railway, Central Railway, Modern Coaching Factory, Raebareli and South Western Railway.

The Ministry said, Mumbai Division of Central Railway has recently procured two Ninja UAVs for better security and surveillance in Railway areas like station premises, Railway track sections, yards and workshops. A team of four staff members of RPF Mumbai has been trained for drone flying, surveillance and maintenance.

These drones are capable of Real Time Tracking, Video Streaming. The Ministry said the drone may be pressed into service at disaster sites for helping in rescue, recovery and restoration and coordinating the efforts of various agencies.