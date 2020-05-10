DRDO lab develops automated UV systems to sanitise electronic gadgets, papers etc

It has been designed to sanitise mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, cheque leafs, challans, passbooks, paper, envelopes, etc.

The DRUVS cabinet is having contactless operation which is very important to contain the spread of virus.

The proximity sensor switches, clubbed with drawer opening and closing mechanism, makes its operation automatic and contactless.

It provides 360-degree exposure of UVC to the objects placed inside the cabinet.

Once the sanitisation is done, the system goes in sleep mode hence the operator need not wait or stand near the device.

