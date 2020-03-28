DRDO developing 5 layer N99 masks for medical staff: COVID-19

Defence Research Development Organization, DRDO is ready with four different items including hand sanitizer and Ventilators to be deployed in ‘War against Corona’.

Ministry of Defence has said that Hand sanitizer being the basic instrument against spread of COVID-19 has now been developed in-house at DRDO and is being distributed to major offices and establishments.

Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory, Bangalore, a DRDO lab, has identified a vendor to produce critical care ventilator. This innovation is expected to be available within a week. Around 5,000 ventilators will be produces in the first month and 10,000 subsequently.

Five layer N99 masks with two layers of nano mesh developed by DRDO are very advanced.

Earlier, DRDO had developed this body suit for medical and paramedical staff to manage and evacuate the causalities in the event of radiological emergencies, which right now is converted as a full body suit to stop contamination.