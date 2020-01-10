Dr. Jitendra Singh participates in Facebook Live on Citizen Grievance Redressal

‘Government has nothing to hide,” said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, participating in a Facebook Live session on Citizen Grievance Redressal today. “Great headway has been made with the launch of this MyGov Live platform on Facebook to carry forward the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance by deploying e-Governance tools. The aim of the Government is to reach out to the last man in the last queue. This will help achieve maximum outreach, bring transparency in Governance and help interact directly with the citizens,” he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh is the first Union Minister to participate in a Facebook Live session ever.

Answering online queries during the one hour programme, Dr. Jitendra Singh assured efforts are on to help citizens lodge their grievances on the Centralized Public Grievance Redress And Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal in Indian languages and the process will be expedited. “Many States have already replicated the CPGRAMS model and already some States have provisions to lodge grievances in respective regional languages,” he said.