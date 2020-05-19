Dr Harsh Vardhan: New Delhi supplied COVID-19 related essential medicines to 123 countries

Health Minister said India undertook the COVID-19 challenge with the highest level of political commitment.

The Minister said India took all necessary steps well in time, including surveillance at points of entry, evacuation of nationals stranded overseas, massive community surveillance through robust disease surveillance network, and strengthening of health infrastructure.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan urged upon all Governments, industry and philanthropy to prioritize the long term and pool their resources, to ensure everyone benefits.

The Minister said India is playing a key role in fostering bilateral and regional partnerships.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has supplied essential medicines to 123 nations as an expression of solidarity