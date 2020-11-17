Dr. Harsh Vardhan inaugurates Platinum Jubilee Foundation Day celebration of CSIR-CIMFR

On the occasion, Dr. Harsh Vardhan also dedicated to the nation the three indigenously developed technologies and facilities, first of its kind, as a step towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

1. The Centre of Excellence for Coal Gasification- Coal to Syngas Plant; 2. Centre of Excellence for Strategic and Infrastructure Sectors; 3. Indigenously developed innovative technologies for import substitution of coking coal.

Congratulating CSIR-CIMFR for achieving various important milestones during its more than seven decades of journey, Dr. Harsh Vardhan also underlined that “It is also important to pay attention to conservation of soil and biodiversity, carbon footprint, socio-economic and agro ecosystems, wildlife management plan, bio-reclamation of degraded ecosystem”.

Dr V K Saraswat, Member (S&T), NITI Aayog; Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, DG CSIR and Secretary DSIR; Dr Pradeep Singh, Director, CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research and many other dignitaries were present during the event.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan expressed his happiness that CIMFR has emerged as a Centre of Excellence for Strategic and Infrastructure Sectors with contributions of the Rock Excavation Engineering Research Group which has been associated in the construction of important roadways/railways, tunnels, hydroelectric projects, opencast and underground mines.

– Tapas Bhattacharya