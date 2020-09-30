Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar release booklet on ‘COVID-19- Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry’

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Labour & Employment released a booklet on ‘COVID-19- Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry’ through virtual platform today, in the presence of Dr. V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Ayog.

Expressing his happiness at the release of COVID-19- Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “These guidelines are commendable and timely. This will help in welfare of the industrial workers. The guidelines act as a comprehensive planning guidance for employers and workers to use it to help identify risk levels of Covid-19 at individual workplace settings in their premises and to determine appropriate control measures”. These guidelines consolidate all important measures into a ready reckoner of action points to make the workplace safe based on the bulwark of infection control measures like respiratory hygiene, frequent hand washing, social distancing and frequent sanitization of the workplace.

The Health Minister further said, “Government of India under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister is committed to the welfare of the workers. As the country is moving towards the unlocking of economic activities, it is important that the guidelines are followed within the industry premises. Scientific prevention, precaution and positive attitude will help us in our fight against COVID. These guideline will provide the guidance for the assessment, categorization and mitigation of risk related to varied work related exposures to Covid-19 and contingency plan.”

On India’s fight against COVID-19, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “In all the parameters of COVID, India is faring better than many developed countries. The continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy followed by all States and UTs. This is a result of combined efforts of all the organisations and citizens of country.” He also lauded ESIC hospitals which are playing an important role in providing services to the COVID patients.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. He reiterated that till the time, a vaccine is available to fight the infectious disease, our social vaccine in the form of mask/face cover, hand washing and maintaining physical distancing need to be adhered to.

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar said, “These guidelines for safety of industrial workers will encourage people. It is important to prepare ourselves mentally for the present situation and spread awareness about the COVID appropriate behaviour.”

Dr Paul added that the guidelines will act as a beacon of light for the safety of industrial workers. There should be wider dissemination of the guidelines to the target group for COVID safe behaviour.

Shri Heeralal Samariya, Secretary, Labour & Employment, Smt. Anuradha Prasad, Director General, ESIC, Dr. Sunil Kumar, Director General of Health Services, Ms Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, MoHFW and other senior officials were also present.