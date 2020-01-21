DPIIT launches paperless licensing process

After the launch of paperless process, more than 300 licences have been issued, and thisinitiative is going to benefit more than 70,000 petroleum pump owners and oil marketing companies.

This initiative, the department said, is in line with the government’s vision to promote ease of doing business towards paperless India that will provide simpler mechanism, and businesses.

The authenticity of the license can be verified on Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation’s portal.

Applicants, at each stage of processing of the application, will be intimated via SMS and e-mail, in case of discrepancy or grant of licence or approval.