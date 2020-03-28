Doordarshan brings back Ramayan & Mahabharat on TV

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Prasar Bharati have decided to re-telecast “Ramayan” television series on Doordarshan National from Saturday.



The telecast will take place in 2 slots every day, from 9 AM to 10 AM and 9 PM to 10 PM. The evening slot will carry the subsequent episode of the series.



The decision has been taken keeping in view the immense interest of people in the series and public demand for its re-telecast.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed happiness that Ramayan is being re-telecast. “Happy to announce that DD Bharti will relay from Saturday 28 March, the popular serial ‘Mahabharat’ at 12 noon and 7 pm every day,” Prakash Javadekar, Information and Broadcasting Minister said.