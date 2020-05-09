Doordarshan and All India Radio assume focus on comprehensive weather coverage

These Weather reports cover every small detail from every nook and corner of the country while highlighting extreme weather conditions across the country, temperatures of various places from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gilgit to Guwahati, Baltistan to Port Blair.



The reports also include advisories for farmers of different regions, Do’s and Don’ts for farming of seasonal crops, and discussions with agriculture experts. All India Radio News carries all important weather s throughout the day in its main bulletins. While DD News carries weather reports in its news bulletins every day in the morning and evening.



DD Kisan has comprehensive broadcasts dedicated to weather with three fresh half-an-hour Weather Bulletins and four fresh five-minute Weather Bulletins every day. Apart from Doordarshan and All India Radio’s Regional News Units carry daily weather s in their respective regional languages. All these bulletins are also available on YouTube platforms of Doordarshan and All India Radio.

