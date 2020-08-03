Donald Trump will take action on TikTok and other Chinese apps in coming days: Mike Pompeo

Mr Pompeo said that Chinese apps like TikTok are an issue for US national security and the privacy of Americans. He said TikTok and other Chinese software companies operating in the US, such as WeChat, feed personal data on American citizens directly to the Chinese Communist Party.

Mr Pompeo said, the data that companies like TikTok are gleaning about Americans could be their facial recognition pattern; it could be information about their residence, their phone numbers, their friends, who they’re connected to.

Mr Trump had said on Friday that he would ban TikTok from operating in the United States through emergency economic powers or an executive order.