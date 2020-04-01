Donald Trump: US is headed for hard days ahead in their fight against COVID-19

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, U.S. President advised people to be prepared for the hard days ahead.

President Trump added that the US is going to start seeing some real light at the end of the tunnel.

US President appealed to the American people to be positive and cooperate in this war against the invisible army of Coronavirus.

He added that the COVID-19 is a crisis unlike any other that US had ever faced.

President Trump also said that Success in this fight would require the full absolute measure of our collective strength, love, and devotion.