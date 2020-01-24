Donald Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan

The plan has been delayed for over two years. Speaking to reporters Mr Trump said, Palestinians might react negatively to his plan at first, but it would benefit them.

President Trump said, US Administration has talked briefly to the Palestinians, who have rejected the peace plan before it even comes out. Meanwhile, Palestinian President Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that Palestinians warn Israel and the US Administration not to cross any red lines.

The announcement came ahead of a White House visit early next week by leading Israeli politicians. The proposal aimed at bringing peace to decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.