President Trump said that the action was taken to stop a war, not to start one. He also said ‘Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!’ which can only be seen as an indication of his stand going forward.

Fresh U.S. air strike targeted an Iraqi militia late on Taji road north of Baghdad this morning.

The strike on the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella group near Camp Taji, killed six people and critically wounded three.