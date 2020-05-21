Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated way from May 25

In a tweet, Puri said, all airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from Monday. He said, Standard Operating Procedures for passenger movement are also being separately issued by Ministry of Civil Avition.

Exactly two months after the government declared a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the domestic flight operations are set to resume.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in the country since March 25. However, cargo flights and special flights to repatriate Indian citizens are in operation during the lockdown period.

Earlier this month, in a communication, the Airports Authority of India, AAI had asked all airports to be prepared to handle flight operations.

Railways has already started operations with special trains and with the recommencing of flight operations, commuting will be easier for people.