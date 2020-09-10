Domestic flights suspended, restrictions enhanced in Yangon as COVID-19 cases surge in Myanmar

The National Carrier Myanmar National Airlines (MNA) announced on Friday that all domestic flights have been temporarily suspended till 30 September in order to protect people from COVID 19 pandemic. Several other domestic airlines have also announced the suspension of flights.

Myanmar has already banned international flights till September 30.

In a fresh surge in Coronavirus cases, Myanmar has reported 261 new cases on Thursday taking the total number of infected people to 2150. 14 people have died due to Corona so far in the country.

Over the last month, COVID 19 infections have gone up 4 times in Myanmar prompting authorities to close schools and reimpose restrictions which were eased earlier.

Yangon is the new hotspot for Coronavirus spread in Myanmar. As of Thursday morning, Yangon reported 756 cases. Earlier Rakhine State was the hotspot of Corona infection with 652 reported cases of Corona infection.

The Ministry of Health and Sports announced on Friday that 21 townships in the Yangon region have been brought under the ‘stay at home’ programme with several restrictions imposed on the movement of people. Restriction has also been imposed on transport services in this region. With this 28 townships out of 44 in Yangon have been brought under partial lockdown by the government.

However, offices, factories and government institutions will remain open in Yangon.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka/10.9.2020