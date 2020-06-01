Domestic flights, bus services resume in Bangladesh

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has allowed domestic flights to operate from Dhaka to Chattogram, Syedpur and Sylhet sectors.

However, on the first day of operations, seven flights out of 23 scheduled flights were cancelled due to lack of passengers, reported the official news agency BSS.

The CAAB has directed all the airlines to keep at least 30 percent seats vacant on each flight to maintain social distancing.

Movement of buses and other vehicles also resumed after remaining suspended for about two months.

The bus-operators have been asked to keep 50 percent of the seats in the buses vacant and not allow any standing passengers to travel.

However, the ride-sharing services like Uber, Pathao and Shohoj continue to remain suspended in the country.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh on Monday reported 22 deaths and 2381 new cases of Corona virus in the last 24 hours.

With this the death toll in the country has gone up to 672. Number of people infected with Coronavirus is now 49,534.

Preparing to tackle the Corona pandemic after the lifting of the lockdown in the country, government of Bangladesh has planned to divide the country into red, yellow and green zones depending upon the severity of Corona spread in each area.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said that the zoning details will be worked out by the experts.

He said that depending upon the spread of infection in an area, it can be locked down to prevent the spread of Corona virus.

