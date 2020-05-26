Domestic flight operations begin in Andhra Pradesh on 2nd day of resumption of Airline services

The first flight by a private operator from Bengaluru landed at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada early today with 79 passengers.

As per the Airport Director Madhusudhan Rao, the aircraft also returned to Bengaluru with 68 passengers onboard. Another flight from another private operator from Bengaluru also landed with 48 passengers and departed with 50 passengers onboard.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam airport is scheduled to handle flights today from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi.

As per the State Government officials, the passengers who land from Delhi will have to quarantine themselves for a week and they will have to be in home quarantine for one more week. All the passengers in both the airports are being handled as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry’s guidelines.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has allowed domestic chartered flights and private jets to resume their operations.

The Ministry has issued an order in this regard yesterday. After a two month gap, the country resumed its domestic passenger flights from Monday.

The Ministry said that non-scheduled and private operator of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and micro-light aircraft can resume their domestic flights from 25th of May onward.

As per the guidelines issued in this regard, the Ministry said, if a passenger had manually booked his or her ticket for a chartered helicopter flight, the boarding pass will be issued at the helipad or heliport with minimum contact and after following all sanitization protocol.

It said, passengers should report at the airport, heliport or helipad at least 45 minutes before the departure time. Vulnerable persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues are advised to avoid air travel. However, this will not apply to air ambulance services.

Price cap on tickets, issued by the aviation regulator DGCA last week for scheduled domestic passenger flights, will not be applicable on chartered flights.

It said, the charges of air travel on chartered flights to be as per mutually agreed terms between operators and the travellers.

The Ministry said, a self-declarationl Aarogya Sefu App status would also be obtained that the passenger is free of COVID-19 symptoms.

However, in case of Medical Ambulance Flights, medical certificate on the condition of the patient, that has necessitated air travel, should be carried for the passenger.

