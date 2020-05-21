Domestic Civil Aviation operations to restart from Monday in a calibrated manner, says Civil Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced that domestic civil Aviation operations will restart from Monday in a calibrated manner.

The flight operations were suspended from 25th of March due to the imposition of lockdown.

Addressing media in New Delhi, Hardeep Singh Puri said, the domestic flight operation will resume to a limited extent of required and approved summer schedule.

The Minister said, for a journey between 90 to 120 minutes the minimum fare will be 3,500 rupees and maximum would be 10,000 rupees.

He said, in case of Delhi- Mumbai flight, 3,500 rupees will be the minimum fare and maximum will be 10,000 rupees which will be operative till 11:59 PM on August 24.

He said, there will be no physical check-in at airport and only web check-in will be allowed.

He said, a self-declaration or Aarogya Setu App status on a compatible device would be obtained to ensure that a passenger is free of COVID-19 symptoms.

He said, passengers with red status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed to travel. Passengers will have to wear face mask and carry sanitizer bottles

The Civil Aviation Minister said, for flight operations, one-third capacity of approved summer schedule 2020 will be allowed to operate.

Civil Aviation Minister said, the Ministry has divided the air routes in 7 sections based on flight duration.

Civil Aviation Minister also said, the evacuation of stranded Indian from various countries under the Vande Bharat Mission is going on smoothly.

He said, the mission, the government of India has brought back more than 20,000 of Indian citizens from various countries. He said, the priority is being given to evacuate those who are stranded genuinely or in distress.