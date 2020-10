Documentary on Sardar Patel to be screened on Films Division website and YouTube channel today

The 20 minutes film will be streamed on https://filmsdivision.org/ Documentary of the Week and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision.

The documentary takes the viewers on a brief journey into the life and works of Sardar Patel – the pivotal role he played in the freedom movement, his great commitment to national integration, his simplicity and strong sense of nationalism.

The free streaming will be available for 24 hours on October 31.