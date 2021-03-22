Document Management: How To Optimize Your PDF Files

Managing documents is one of the most important things to do when you’re running a business. One of the most efficient ways to safe-keep your files is to use a more permanent format such as PDF. It is highly compatible and accessible on all devices, which makes it easier for every professional to maintain them. However, regardless of which file format you use, it is sometimes hard to keep track of them when the pile goes up.

Because of that, it’s essential to always optimize your PDF files. It’s necessary to perform consistent checking and maintenance to protect your documents and organize them properly. In this article, we will take a look at some different ways how you can manage your PDF files effectively. In that way, it will not cause any damage to your computer, plus it will be easier for you to locate them when needed.

Ways to optimize your PDF files properly

There are 4 ways for you to optimize your PDF files. These techniques serve different purposes to make sure that your documents are safe and orderly at all times. Let’s take a look at each of them.

Delete pages

It’s important to update the contents of your PDF files. If you are already running your business for a long time, there’s a high chance the information on your documents contains old information. Luckily, you can easily delete PDF pages to update their contents. To make sure that your transactions will run smoothly, it is recommended that you regularly review your long documents and remove the outdated pages. After all, written documents are binding, and keeping a piece of irrelevant information can cause more damage.

Compress file size

If your PDF documents are converted from high-quality documents, presentations, or spreadsheets, there’s a high chance it is saved in with larger file size. This may be a hindrance whenever you need to send it out via email or digitally transfer it to other devices. To avoid these types of mishaps, it’s best to compress the file size of your PDF documents. But you don’t need to worry about its quality. If you are using the right tool, converting your PDF to a smaller file size should not affect its overall aesthetic. Its quality and appearance should be the same as the original document.

Merge multiple documents

One of the best ways to optimize your file is to combine all related documents. With the use of the Merge feature, you can easily consolidate PDFs in the same category or relevance. In that way, you will have lesser files saved on the computer. Additionally, it’s best to keep track of all your documents. You don’t need to rummage through all your files just to look for a single document. You can easily look for your files and you don’t need to pull up multiple documents. Moreover, it’s best for sharing documents with other users. Instead of giving them two or three PDFs about a single client or campaign, you just need to send them one. It is more efficient and productive.

Extract to individual pages

In times when you need to make a copy of a document but you don’t want to print it, you can easily extract individual pages from a PDF with the Split feature. It is one of the best ways to optimize a document file in case you need to create individual folders for a certain category. For example, if you have collected the file of the entire office’s payroll and you need to send each of them a copy of theirs, you can simply extract these pages before sending it. No confidential information will be breached.

These are just a few of the many ways you can optimize a PDF file and make your document management a lot easier. The key is to look for a PDF tool that can help you do all these things conveniently.

How an online PDF tool can help you?

PDFBear is an online platform where you can do various PDF maintenance necessary to optimize your PDFs. It allows you to delete pages, compress the file size, merge multiple documents, and extract your documents into single pages. However, more than that, it can also do more to help manage your PDF files. Among the common tools are as follows:

Convert different file types to and from PDF.

Edit the contents of your PDF file.

Repair a corrupted PDF document.

Rotate the pages of your PDF.

Personalize your PDF files by adding a watermark or inserting page numbers.

Digitally sign your PDF documents.

Protect your PDF files with a password or remove them when necessary.

One of the best things about using an online PDF tool is that all tools are accessible via a browser. You don’t need to download or install anything to use their services. And, most importantly, it’s free for minimal processing. You will not be required to sign up or subscribe for processing a few documents. However, if you wish to maximize all their features, you have the option to sign up for the Pro membership.

Additionally, PDFBear is highly accessible because it works on all types of operating systems and devices. It means that you no longer transfer the files from your mobile devices to the computer. All you need is to open a browser and access their website to use their services.

Another advantage of using PDFBear is its high-security. They are aware of the horrors in the Internet world where users become victims of various malicious activities. Because of that, they strengthen their protection by using a technology that will delete all the user’s information and data on their servers an hour after it is done processing.

Takeaway

If you are looking for the best platform to manage your PDF files, it’s time for you to check out PDFBear. You will surely find all the features that you need to properly optimize and organize your PDF files. Visit their website today for more information.

