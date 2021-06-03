Do More on the Move with Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G, new additions to the Galaxy Book lineup powered by the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon compute platforms. The Galaxy Book Go series provides more choices at accessible price to consumers looking to achieve more anytime, anywhere.

“PCs continue to enable our digital lives, helping us connect to our friends and family, work remotely, and find outlets for creativity and relaxation,” said Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Experience Planning Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Book Go series is built for today’s mobile-first users who expect seamless communication, sustained productivity, and immersive entertainment—all in one device. With the new addition to the Galaxy Book, Samsung offers wider options to our consumers to choose a device that best fits their needs.”

With the Galaxy Book Go series, users can enjoy leading mobility with state-of-the-art PC productivity. They can further enjoy the Galaxy ecosystem experiences paired with their Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables. Building on our close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G are bringing the best features of your smartphone and combining them with the PC performance and productivity you deserve. The Galaxy Book Go series is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, with optional LTE connectivity[1], and the Galaxy Book Go 5G powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform delivers lightning-fast 5G connectivity speeds[2] to take advantage of the latest network standards.

“Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies continue to collaborate across multiple generations of leading Samsung devices powered by Snapdragon compute platforms.” said Alex Katouzian, SVP & GM, Mobile, Compute, and Infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our shared vision for mobile computing inspires our companies to push the industry forward and provide a more connected, intelligent and productive experience for consumers. We are proud to enable the Galaxy Book Go series and expand the portfolio of 5G PCs that utilize our cutting-edge technology to deliver what users deserve – across multiple price points.”

Designed to Move with You Throughout Your Day

Answer emails over a latte at the coffee shop, browse social media channels during your commute or video call a loved one before a flight with Always On, Always Connected flexibility enabled by Snapdragon compute platforms. The Galaxy Book Go series builds on Windows 10 experiences with the benefit of instant boot speeds, allowing you to open it and immediately use your PC. And if you’re in need of more screen space to multitask, look no further: the Galaxy Book Go series boasts a large 14-inch display with a slim bezel, so you can stay productive during crunch time.

With thin and light designs featuring a 180-degree folding hinge and Dolby Atmos, providing rich soundscape, Galaxy Book Go series devices can adapt to the perfect angle for watching movies on the way to a weekend getaway or for reviewing work with a colleague during an onsite work visit. For students, its long-lasting battery makes it the ideal companion for every class, ensuring you always have access to the assignments and online resources you need—whether you’re taking notes at a lecture, or studying late at the library. Plus, its military-grade durability[3] ensures that its thin and mobile design stands up to repeated daily use.

Your Galaxy Ecosystem at Your Fingertips

Galaxy devices are built to work together, eliminating everyday glitches with a seamless device ecosystem experience. Sync your smartphone to your Galaxy Book Go series device to answer texts, make calls and mirror Android apps with Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone[1], extend your screen to your Galaxy Tab S7 series for dual-screen productivity with Second screen[2], and easily connect your Galaxy Buds[3] to your Galaxy Book Go series device with Easy Bluetooth connection. It is all possible thanks to seamless device integration in the Galaxy ecosystem, and it’s all available right on the new Galaxy Book Go series.

You can also use Galaxy Book Smart Switch[4] to transfer files, photos, app lists and even settings from your existing PC to your Galaxy Book Go series device to get set up in a snap. Plus, Quick Share[5] makes it easier than ever to share documents, photos and files between Galaxy devices–no internet connection required.

At home control the lighting or temperature with the SmartThings–or use SmartThings Find[6] to track down your Galaxy smartphone left in another room. And when night falls, kick back and enjoy free TV from your favorite channels and media outlets with the embedded Samsung TV Plus icon conveniently located in the Windows menu[7].

Availability

The Galaxy Book Go Wi-Fi version and LTE version will be available from June in select markets starting at $349[1]. The Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available later this year. All models feature a subtle, yet sophisticated silver finish. Samsung Care+, a dedicated product support service covering accidental screen cracks, repairs and more, will be available for the Galaxy Book Go series in select markets[2]. For more information on the product, visit www.samsung.com/galaxy.

Galaxy Book Go Specifications[3] Dimensions[4] 323.9 x 224.8 x 14.9mm Weight[5] 1.38kg OS[6] Windows 10 Home / Pro Display 14-inch TFT FHD (1920 x 1080) CPU Qualcomm® Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno GPU Connectivity LTE[7], Wi-Fi 5[8], 802.11 ac 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color Silver Memory[9] 4GB, 8GB (LPDDR4X) Storage[10] 64GB, 128GB (eUFS) Camera / Mic 720p HD / Digital Mic Battery 42.3Wh (Typical[11]) Adapter 25W USB Type-C Fast Charger Speakers Dolby Atmos® Port[12] USB Type-C (2), USB 2.0 (1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, Nano SIM[13], Nano Security slot

* All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

1 LTE availability may vary by market.

2 5G availability may vary by market.

3 Based on Samsung internal testing result, Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G passed Mil-STD-810G tests for High Temp, Low Temp, Thermal Shock, Vibration, Low Pressure, and Humidity.

4 Users must link their mobile phone to their Windows PC through Link to Windows on their phone and Your Phone app on their PC, follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into same Microsoft account. Requires an Android 7.0+ phone and the latest Windows 10 update on the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Apps feature requires Android phone and PC to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Your Phone multiple apps experience requires supported Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 11 and Windows 10 May 2020 Update or later. Supported devices for Apps feature. Calls require a minimum PC software version of Windows 10 May 2019 update or higher. Requires Windows 10 PC supporting Bluetooth radio. Requires Android devices version 7.0 and greater with at least 1GB of RAM and the latest update for Windows.

5 Supported with Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.

6 Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Plus are supported. Bluetooth connection is required. Consumer needs to purchase Galaxy Buds separately.

7 Data transferring via Galaxy Book Smart Switch requires all devices to be installed with Galaxy Book Smart Switch.

8 Quick Share feature allows sharing of photos, videos and files between Samsung Galaxy devices. Quick Share is available on Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy tablets, and Galaxy Books (from May 2021), on Android 10 and One UI2.1 and above. Available devices and features may subject to change. Requires BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Wi-Fi Direct connection to enable Quick Share. Wi-Fi Direct must be enabled before using.

9 Available on Galaxy Book series (Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Flex α, Galaxy Book Flex2, Galaxy Book Flex2 5G, Galaxy Book Flex2 α, Galaxy Book Ion, Galaxy Book Ion2), Galaxy smartphones and tablets running Android 8 or later, Galaxy Watch devices running Tizen 5.5 or later and Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro. The availability of SmartThings varies by market.

10 The availability of Samsung TV Plus varies by market.

11 Based on the Wi-Fi version in the US. Price and availability may vary by market.

12 Samsung Care+’s comprehensive coverage and technical support are here to give you peace of mind and keep you connected even when accidents happen. The availability of Samsung Care+ and the service coverage may vary by market. Samsung Care+ can be purchased with upfront payment or monthly installments depending on country and region. For detailed information, please visit www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/.

13 The specification of Galaxy Book Go 5G will be announced later this year.

14 Height varies depending on manufacturing process.

15 Weights vary depending on manufacturing process.

16 OS edition varies by region and retailer.

17 Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform with Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. LTE is optional. LTE connection may require separate data plan subscription. Check your carrier for more details. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

18 Galaxy Book Go supports Wi-Fi 5. Wi-Fi 6 is available on Galaxy Book Go 5G.

19 The memory is non-detachable. The memory size varies by market.

20 The storage size varies by market.

21 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

22 Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

23 No nano SIM slot on the Wi-Fi version.

