DLSA launch ‘Saanjhi Khushiyan’ drive, place boxes of happiness in Udaipur court

Udaipur : In a bid to bridge the haves and have-nots, ‘Saanjhi Khushiyan’ (shared joy) an initiative by District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) with an objective to reuse the gently used products was launched for the public at the District and Session court premises on Friday. Two boxes of happiness have been kept outside the DLSA office where people can donate reusable clothes, stationary, toys, electronic gadgets, furniture or any usable items that can be helpful for the deprived section of the society.

“We just throw away our old clothes, just because they become a little bit outdated for us or our taste keeps on changing. It is also seen several times that people just throw them at some corner of their house to gather dust and leave them to occupy space in the house. Instead of all this, we should think that these old clothes could help somebody in need” District Judge Ravindra Kumar Maheshwari said at the launch of the first phase of the drive which would continue till March 6.

Members of the bench and bar, common people participated enthusiastically in the drive by donating large amount of reusable items specially clothes. Additional district judge Riddhima Sharma said the drive has been launched in collaboration with an NGO M-Square foundation and the Bar association. The two boxes have been provided free of cost by Altaf Hussain and the response was so overwhelming that the boxes were full within few hours of the drive launch. DLSA would distribute the collected items to the needy people areawise in and around the city, Sharma said.