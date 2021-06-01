[DIY] Useful Tips for Smooth Performance of Your Washing Machine

Grappling with all the household chores and your washing machine is one of them? Here are some quick tips to ensure that your washing machine is running efficiently.

As our service teams can’t reach you right now and scheduling product maintenance is currently difficult, here are some easy steps to clean the inlet filter of your washing machine.

With daily use, tiny articles and mineral deposits present in water may block the inlet filter of your Front load or Top load washing machine. This may cause inadequate supply of water and adversely affect the performance. We recommend cleaning the inlet filter once every two weeks.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

With regular use, your washing machine water inlet can sometimes show some leakage. If your washing machine water inlet is leaking, simply follow the steps shown in this video to learn how to fix it.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Samsung’s Top Loading Washing Machines are renowned for their noise-free and efficient washing. But, in case you are facing issue of excessive noise during spin cycle, watch this video and follow a few easy steps to resolve it.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

We are full of hope that our service engineers will soon be back in action, and reaching your doorstep. Until then, we urge you to connect with us through our WhatsApp Chat feature.

Please share this news







