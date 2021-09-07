[DIY] Samsung Pass Keeps Your Login Details Safe with these Simple Steps

Digital platforms have made our everyday lives super easy, what it has also given us are a host of login combinations, usernames and passwords to remember.

Be it for paying utility bills, online shopping, or run through daily to-do list — a myriad of ‘things to remember’ clouds over us for every website we visit.

Thankfully, this can now be taken care of through Samsung Pass — an easy-to-use and secure biometric authentication service that can be the gateway to all our frequently used websites and apps.

Sounds great, right? Just follow the steps below and make your life easy again!

To start with, open Settings and then go to Biometrics and security . Scroll down and select Samsung Pass Now Sign-In to your Samsung Account Once logged in, register with your fingerprints Once your fingerprint has been successfully registered with your Samsung Pass account, you can save your login credentials of different websites with Samsung Pass. Now, the next time you log in, you don’t have to type your credentials again.



