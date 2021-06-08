[DIY] Quick Tips to Make Sure Your Refrigerator Performs at its Best

Your refrigerator is your storehouse for all your favorite food. Working 24 hours, it’s literally your best friend forever. But for your best friend to be up and running efficiently, you need to care for them regularly.

Here are some of the ways to prevent excess moisture getting formed in your refrigerator and make sure it performs at its best.

Check placement of the refrigerator

Always keep the refrigerator away from direct sunlight

Leave enough space around the refrigerator for proper air circulation

Do not keep the refrigerator directly in front of an air cooler, under a fan, or in a high humidity area

Check the temperature settings

Incorrect temperature settings can lead to excess moisture forming inside your refrigerator. So, adjust the temperature as per the season

During monsoon season, it is recommended to keep the temperature of freezer at -19 degree Celsius and fridge at 3 degree Celsius

Check the food placement

Always store food in an organized way to ensure sufficient air circulation

Use mesh bags to store fruits and vegetables

Hot food should not be placed inside the refrigerator. Cool it to room temperature before refrigeration

It is recommended to keep the food covered with a lid

Avoid using covers

Using shelf covers may block the air circulation

Do not use external covers

Avoid frequent opening of the refrigerator door

Keep the refrigerator door closed properly. This will ensure that warm air does not enter the refrigerator

We are full of hope that our service engineers will soon be back in action, and reaching your doorstep. Until then, we urge you to connect with us through our WhatsApp Chat feature.

Note:

• Clean your refrigerator regularly for its smooth functioning

• Power fluctuations can cause moisture inside the refrigerator

