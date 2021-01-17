Disruption and diversification are the two big USPs of our start-ups: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that the biggest USP of the startup world is its disruption and diversification capacity. He was addressing ‘Prarambh: Startup India International Summit’ today via video conferencing today.

Disruption, as startups are giving rise to new approaches, new technology and new ways. They are changing the time-worn ways of thinking.

Diversification because a large number are coming up with diverse ideas bringing revolution is diverse sectors with unprecedented scale and substance. They are revolutionizing multiple sectors The greatest feature of this ecosystem is that it is guided more by passion than pragmatism. This ‘can-do’ spirit is evident in the way India is working today, said Modi.

The Prime Minister gave example of BHIM UPI which has revolutionized the payment system as only in December 2020, 4 lakh crore worth of transections took place through UPI in India. Similarly India is leading in solar and AI sector.