Dispute over CAA has made world aware of persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan: PM Modi

He, however, deplored that a section of the youth is being misguided over the CAA, which is aimed at giving and not taking away anybody’s citizenship. Mr. Modi was addressing a gathering on the occasion of Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at Belur Math, the headquarters of RamKrishna Math and Mission in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister clarified that there will be no adverse impact of the CAA in North Eastern region of the country. He said that by amending the citizenship act, the scope of granting citizenship has been increased. The Prime Minister sought the cooperation of youths to fulfill the dreams of Swami Vivekananda to build New India.

The Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is being celebrated as National Youth Day throughout the country today. Addressing 150th year celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust, Prime Minister announced the renaming of Kolkata Port as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port. Mr. Modi launched several development projects worth 600 crore rupees to mark the day.

Prime Minister said that the Government has taken up plans for expansion of inland waterways connectivity through integrated transport policy. Mr. Modi also advocated for expansion of water based tourism in the country besides creating new infrastructures in Port connected cities.