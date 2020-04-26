Disney+ Hotstar teams up with Airtel to offer Airtel customers high quality entertainment

Udaipur . India’s foremost video streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar is teaming up with India’s largest integrated telco Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) to bring high quality video entertainment to all of India. This initiative aims to accelerate adoption of the video subscription category in the country, by solving two of the key challenges: evolving digital payment infrastructure and prevalence of cash as a payment option. Airtel has launched a new recharge at INR 401/- with the annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Airtel is also offering complementary 3 GB data for 28 days with the recharge. Starting today, the new recharge pack is available to all Airtel prepaid mobile customers across Airtel’s network of retail stores as well as Airtel Thanks app and airtel.in. Airtel customers who buy the pack will now be able to effortlessly watch everything that Disney+ Hotstar VIP has to offer – right from the latest blockbuster Bollywood movies (Angrezi Medium, Tanhaji), the best of global movies & shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu including superhero movies (Avengers: End Game), latest animation films (The Lion King, Frozen II), Kids favourite characters (Mickey Mouse, Doraemon), exclusive Hotstar Specials (Special Ops, Criminal Justice), unlimited LIVE sports and much more. Prabh Simran Singh, EVP & Head Subscriptions, Hotstar said, “Our philosophy is to bring World’s best entertainment to every Indian, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Airtel to make Disney+ Hotstar VIP accessible to their users across the country.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP is now available to Airtel prepaid users via Airtel retail stores and through the Airtel thanks app. This collaboration will provide users a convenient and easy way to subscribe to our service.” Says Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel “On our Airtel Thanks platform, we have been bringing the best of partner services for our customers. We are delighted to add this collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar for our Airtel Thanks users. Partnerships such as these are key to unlocking the massive potential of India’s digital ecosystem and drive OTT adoption even in smaller towns and villages. At Airtel, we will continue to bring to market industry leading innovations that deliver a differentiated experience to our customers.”

The annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP includes access to the best of Super Hero movies, like The Avengers, Iron Man, Thor: Ragnarok and latest animation movies including Frozen II, The Lion King, Toy Story 4 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Users can also enjoy latest Bollywood movies like Angrezi Medium, anga and Tanhaji immediately after theatrical release, exclusive Hotstar Specials shows in seven languages like the hugely popular Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops, Out of Love, Criminal Justice, unlimited LIVE Cricket and sporting action, and STAR serials before TV and much more!