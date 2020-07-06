Disengagement with Chinese Army begins in Galwan Valley as per agreed terms

Army sources said, Chinese forces were seen removing tents and structures at Patrolling Point 14. Rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese Army seen at General Area Galwan, Hotsprings and Gogra. This development is in line with what the Corps Commanders agreed to on 30th of June at Chushul.

Government sources said that this is a work in progress and they will have to wait till sunset to see up to what distance the Chinese have retreated. The Indian and Chinese Armies were locked in a standoff in eastern Ladakh recently.