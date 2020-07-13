Digital transformation powered by Digital India filling digital divide in country: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Speaking on the 6th edition of Google for India through video conferencing, he said, Aadhar, UPI, GSTN and Ayushman Bharat are operating on digital platforms and with this benchmark of success, India’s movement has arrived.



He said, Digital India is transforming the lives of Indians through the power of technology and Digital India is changing the villages of India.



He said, Prime Minister announced, Atmanirbhar Bharat to create new Make in India digital products.



He appreciated the efforts of Google for making huge investment and promoting innovation, information and digital awakening in India.



Please share this news







