Organised by Livejam Foundation founded by Keralite Bonny Andrews, it would see the likes of Stephen Devassy, Sheldon Bangera, Alobo Naga, Prakruthi Angelina and Cameron Mendes and has been named ”Easter at Home” and will be hosted as a Facebook Watch Party.

Andrews said that there has never been a better time for them to come together in solidarity sharing this message of hope, music and stories so that they can encourage each other in this time of Easter.