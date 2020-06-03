Differently abled sew 700 face masks for migrants, railway employees

Udaipur : In the campaign by the state government to send migrant workers home, differently-abled inmates of Narayana Seva Sansthan (NSS) are extending their support by providing face masks and sanitizer in Udaipur city. NSS offered 700 face masks and 5-liter hand sanitizer to the city railway station for the protection of passengers, migrant workers and employees to deal with the corona epidemic. The masks made by the differently-abled to beat corona are being distributed to the poor, needy, helpless people, along with food, masks, sanitizers and rationing materials to the needy.

For the prevention of Covid-19, more than 76,000 food packets, 40,000 masks and 1850 families ration materials have also been distributed till now after masks, sanitizers, 525 PPE kits. Prashant Agarwal of NSS said ” the Corona Relief Wing is engaged in providing free food, masks and ration kits to the needy. Differently-abled individuals from the NGO are manufacturing PPE kits by following all guidelines laid out by the state and central government. The Narayan sewing Centre is endowed with the task of manufacturing such protective gears and kits”.