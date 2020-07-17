Diabetics need strict sugar control during COVID pandemic: Dr Jitendra Singh

Addressing a digital symposium of Hello Diabetes Academia-2020, he said, those suffering from diabetes have an immuno-comprised status, which tends to reduce their resistance and make them more vulnerable to Corona like infections.

The Minister said that the diabetologists have a special responsibility towards their patients in keeping their blood sugar level strictly under control to avoid infection and at the same time educating them about precautions to be exercised.

The Minister said, most of the deaths occurred in India were among those Corona positive patients who were also suffering from comorbidities of chronic disorders like diabetes.

Union Minister Dr.Jitendra Singh noted even after the COVID pandemic is over, the discipline of social distancing and avoiding droplet infection will act as a safeguard against many other infections as well.