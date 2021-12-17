Dhunseri Tea and Industries jumps on entering into MoU to sell ‘Santi Tea Estate’

Dhunseri Tea & Industries is currently trading at Rs. 262.85, up by 13.90 points or 5.58% from its previous closing of Rs. 248.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 261.35 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 275.45 and Rs. 259.50 respectively. So far 1914 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 405.20 on 18-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 155.14 on 19-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 275.45 and Rs. 246.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 261.58 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 68.90%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 2.06% and 29.04% respectively.

Dhunseri Tea and Industries has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for sale of ‘Santi Tea Estate’, for a consideration of Rs 6.01 crore to Sanjay Rasiwasia or his nominee(s). The expected date of completion of sale is March 31, 2022.

Dhunseri Tea and Industries is engaged in tea production. It provides packaging and blending units are located in Dhunseri Tea Estate (Assam) and at Jaipur (Rajasthan).