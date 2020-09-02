Dharmendra Pradhan condoles the passing away of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas has condoled the sad demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. In a tweet message Shri Pradhan said, “A statesman, a doyen of Indian politics, Pranab da’s passing away is a personal loss for me. He leaves behind a lasting legacy and a void in Indian polity that will be difficult to fill.” He further said, “From being India’s youngest Finance Minister to becoming the 13th President of India, Pranab da served the nation with distinction. He was always valued for his political acumen, understanding of parliamentary procedures and ability to build consensus across Party lines.”

Recalling his interactions with the former President the minister said, “I especially, cherish the memories of our visit to Jangipur in 2017, his former LS constituency, where he handed over the 2.5 croreth LPG connection under #PMUY. It was an emotional moment for him.”

