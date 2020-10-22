Dhaka-Siliguri passenger train planned to start in March next year: Bangladesh Railway Minister | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The statement was made after the newly appointed High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami made a courtesy visit to the Railway Minister of Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the work on the Bangabandhu railway bridge would start next month. The bridge would improve rail connectivity between the two countries immensely.

According to the government press release, construction of a container terminal depot at Sirajganj and construction of a new coach factory at Syedpur was also discussed during the meeting between the Railway Minister and the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka